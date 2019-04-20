Kimberly Clark (KMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.76

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.76 and last traded at $124.49, with a volume of 699916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.45.
KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.
In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
