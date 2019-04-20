Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin William Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,167,381.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,078. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

NYSE KRC opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.19 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

