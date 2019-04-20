Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Krones (KRN) a €96.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.62 ($103.04).

KRN stock opened at €88.00 ($102.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. Krones has a 1 year low of €63.80 ($74.19) and a 1 year high of €122.80 ($142.79).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

