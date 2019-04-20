Katoro Gold (KAT) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Katoro Gold PLC (LON:KAT) rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Approximately 283,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 119,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.
About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)
Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Tanzania. It focuses on exploring the Imweru and Lubando gold projects located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Mining plc.
