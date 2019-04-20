Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

KALA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. RA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,537,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 2,424,242 shares during the last quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,520,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 445,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 349,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 322,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

