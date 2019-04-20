JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat PLC provides an online and mobile market place for takeaway food. The company allows consumers to access menu of the takeaway restaurants through the JUST EAT platform. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on JSTTY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

