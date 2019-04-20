JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pendragon (PDG) Price Target to GBX 23

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 23 ($0.30) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pendragon in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pendragon in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 25.67 ($0.34).

Get Pendragon alerts:

Shares of LON PDG opened at GBX 22.65 ($0.30) on Thursday. Pendragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.65 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.85 ($0.40). The company has a market capitalization of $314.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.