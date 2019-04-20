Joint Ventures Market Cap Hits $45,407.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $45,407.00 and $207.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00464920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.01103779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00206416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,878,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

