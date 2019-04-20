Joint (JYNT) versus Fortel (ECGP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) and Fortel (OTCMKTS:ECGP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Joint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Fortel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Joint and Fortel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fortel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joint currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%.

Profitability

This table compares Joint and Fortel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint 0.80% 39.20% 2.97% Fortel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Joint and Fortel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint $31.79 million 7.27 $250,000.00 $0.04 420.50 Fortel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Joint has higher revenue and earnings than Fortel.

Risk and Volatility

Joint has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortel has a beta of 27.94, suggesting that its share price is 2,694% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Joint beats Fortel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Fortel Company Profile

Fortel, Inc., formerly Envit Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative asset management and global private wealth management services. It operates as a holding company for financial entities, investor partnerships, and asset management subsidiaries. The Company operates in three segments: private alternative asset management, private wealth management and private equity. In June 2008, Envit Capital, LLC has acquired Fortel, Inc.

