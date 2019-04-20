John Wood Group PLC (WG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -388.46. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47).

Several analysts recently commented on WG shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price (down from GBX 670 ($8.75)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price (up from GBX 480 ($6.27)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of John Wood Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 650.10 ($8.49) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 728.85 ($9.52).

In other news, insider Robin Watson purchased 1,099 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,747.77 ($7,510.48). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,163 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £6,245.31 ($8,160.60). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,008.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

