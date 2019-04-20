John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 22,500 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,500 shares in the company, valued at C$67,375.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00.

On Monday, April 1st, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,400.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Monday, March 18th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, February 4th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,980.00.

On Friday, January 25th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 6,700 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,417.00.

Shares of CVE OM opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. Osisko Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$0.70.

Osisko Metals Incorporated engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Canada. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd.

