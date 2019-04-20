Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wipro Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. Wipro has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wipro by 214.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215,109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.