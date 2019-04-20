Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $3,008,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,824,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 569,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/jefferies-financial-group-inc-jef-position-decreased-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue.html.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.