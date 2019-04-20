Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ING Groep (INGA) a €14.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on INGA. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.81 ($16.06).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

