Jane Street Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Atrion Co. (ATRI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 9.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Atrion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

ATRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $869.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.44. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $560.65 and a one year high of $948.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

