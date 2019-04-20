Jane Street Group LLC Sells 20,425 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 891,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 45,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $34.31 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

