Jane Street Group LLC Invests $184,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.66. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

