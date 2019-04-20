Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director James J. Kleckner sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $44,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,240.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $28,792.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,784 shares of company stock worth $904,200. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,383,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after buying an additional 585,978 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,168,000 after buying an additional 361,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

JAG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.93. 615,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,597. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

