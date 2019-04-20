Israeli Staff: human error may have caused spacecraft crash

The Israeli startup behind last week lunar landing states error may have led to the spacecraft to crash into the moon.

The non-profit which undertook the lunar mission that was lunar, spaceIL, said Thursday its engineers decided to resume the measurement unit, a important portion of the advice system of the spacecraft, following its error at the lander descent.

The team says that the command sparked a”series of events” that culminated at the spacecraft slamming into the moon, differently”things may have been OK, but we’re still not sure.”

SpaceIL says it’ll continue to examine the deadly glitch and publish a formal evaluation in the coming weeks.

Had the assignment succeeded, it could have indicated a first for lunar voyages and for Israel.