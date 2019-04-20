iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,148,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 603,143 shares.The stock last traded at $88.74 and had previously closed at $88.58.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3921 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWS. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/ishares-russell-mid-cap-value-etf-iws-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.