iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Position Decreased by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,778 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,417.2% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $155.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-position-decreased-by-btim-corp.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.