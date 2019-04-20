iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Holdings Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $157.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf-holdings-cut-by-dakota-wealth-management.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.