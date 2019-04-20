ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 714,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $37,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

