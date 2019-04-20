iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $292.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

