Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wood & Company started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,726,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,842,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $3,646,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 577,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,872 shares of company stock worth $5,281,958 over the last ninety days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,174,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,974,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,568,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.