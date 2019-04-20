Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wood & Company started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.91.
In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,726,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,842,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $3,646,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 577,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,872 shares of company stock worth $5,281,958 over the last ninety days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,518,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,174,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,974,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,568,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.
