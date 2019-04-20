IRIDEX (IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

IRIX stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.03. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IRIDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in IRIDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in IRIDEX by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 28,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.