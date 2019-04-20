Investors Sell Shares of S&P Global (SPGI) on Strength (SPGI)

Traders sold shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) on strength during trading on Thursday. $25.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.95 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, S&P Global had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. S&P Global traded up $1.81 for the day and closed at $217.20

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.18.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,041 shares of company stock worth $3,805,815. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 428.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $7,620,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 182,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,637,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in S&P Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investors Sell Shares of S&P Global (SPGI) on Strength (SPGI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/investors-sell-shares-of-sp-global-spgi-on-strength-spgi.html.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.