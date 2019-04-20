Investors Sell Shares of S&P Global (SPGI) on Strength (SPGI)

Traders sold shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) on strength during trading on Thursday. $25.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.95 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, S&P Global had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. S&P Global traded up $1.81 for the day and closed at $217.20
SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.18.
The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,041 shares of company stock worth $3,805,815. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 428.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $7,620,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 182,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,637,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in S&P Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)
S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
