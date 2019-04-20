Investors Sell Shares of salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading hours on Thursday following insider selling activity. $129.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $209.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $80.32 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, salesforce.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded up $0.65 for the day and closed at $155.99Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $923,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $2,520,936.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,691 shares of company stock valued at $70,458,306. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

The firm has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

