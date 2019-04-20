Investors Sell iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) on Strength (EWZ)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $102.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $259.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $157.31 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded up $0.41 for the day and closed at $40.46

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

