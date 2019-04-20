Investors Sell Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) on Strength (XLI)

Investors sold shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) on strength during trading on Thursday. $79.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $167.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.44 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.89 for the day and closed at $78.31

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

