Investors Buy Texas Instruments (TXN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $142.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.24 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Texas Instruments had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $115.51

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $6,881,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $929,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

