Investors Buy Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $79.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.04 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Marvell Technology Group had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Marvell Technology Group traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $24.85

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at $604,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

