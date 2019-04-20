Investors Buy High Volume of SLM Put Options (SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,497 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,672% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

SLM opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SLM will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,625. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

