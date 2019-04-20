Investors Buy Charter Communications (CHTR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $85.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.71 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Charter Communications had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Charter Communications traded down ($2.32) for the day and closed at $359.37

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.18.

The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $3,747,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total value of $704,287.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $846,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,980,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,998,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,640,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,022,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

