Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $181.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $184.44 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $181.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $735.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.50 million to $745.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $769.13 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $778.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen R. Byrnes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $382,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,100 shares of company stock worth $3,747,423. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,577,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,577,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $277,023,000 after buying an additional 194,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $195,262,000 after buying an additional 345,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 1,082,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after buying an additional 106,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

