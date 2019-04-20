Investar (ISTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Investar stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,666. The stock has a market cap of $233.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Investar has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Investar had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,858 shares in the company, valued at $819,163. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,383 shares of company stock valued at $174,635. 9.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of Investar by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Investar by 173.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Investar by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

