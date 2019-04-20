Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $187.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

