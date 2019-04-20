Invesco Preferred ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (PGX)

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.59 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

