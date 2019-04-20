Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $25.63 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

