Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (IIGD)

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
NYSEARCA:IIGD opened at $25.51 on Friday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $25.65.
