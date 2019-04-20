Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) Holdings Decreased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $28.20 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1043 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

