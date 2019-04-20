Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (IHYD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

NYSEARCA:IHYD opened at $25.46 on Friday. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

