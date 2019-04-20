Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

BSJO stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

