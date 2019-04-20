International Speedway (ISCA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut International Speedway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Speedway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISCA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 316,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,247. International Speedway has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Speedway will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from International Speedway’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. International Speedway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Speedway by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in International Speedway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Speedway by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Speedway by 34.2% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Speedway by 24.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

