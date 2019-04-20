International Seaways (INSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

INSW opened at $19.25 on Friday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.11.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,576,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

