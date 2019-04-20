International Paper (IP) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $582,175.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,558,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,518,000 after acquiring an additional 688,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,435,000 after acquiring an additional 384,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,112,000 after acquiring an additional 159,860 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

