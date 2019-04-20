International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.14.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,025. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,452,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,210,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,923,304.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 165,588 shares of company stock worth $21,637,048. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

