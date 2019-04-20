International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of International Bancshares worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 1,328.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Bancshares Corp has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.35.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42.

Separately, BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

