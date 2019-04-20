Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Main First Bank

Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 5,600 ($73.17) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IHG. UBS Group upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 4,275 ($55.86) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,885 ($63.83).

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,933 ($64.46) on Tuesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 3,850 ($50.31) and a one year high of GBX 5,050 ($65.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider George Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,613 ($60.28), for a total transaction of £461,300 ($602,770.16).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

