Integra Lifesciences (IART) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $51.14 on Thursday. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $383.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $72,166.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,688,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 141,368 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

